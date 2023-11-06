WATCH: 61 'Cop City' protesters set to be arraigned Monday morning, rally planned

WATCH COURT PROCEEDINGS

Dozens of protesters are set to be arraigned Monday on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges related to vandalism at the site of the new Public Safety Training Center.

The state has called the group anarchists, but activists say they're simply exercising their First Amendment rights.

The activists are to gather at the Fulton County Courthouse at 9 a.m. to show their support for those being indicted. Barricades were set up outside the courthouse on Friday

The indictment was handed down by Attorney General Chris Carr in September.

The 109-page indictment accuses 61 members of Defend the Atlanta Forest of multiple violent acts from 2020 to early this year. Some of the defendants are also facing charges of domestic terrorism and attempted arson.

Carr also accuses the Network of Strong Communities of pretending to be a charitable group and money laundering.

Only 13 of the 61 defendants are from Georgia.

Activists argue that the charges are baseless and done in an effort to attack the people's right to protest.

The pushback on the Public Training Center, which is referred to as Cop City by the activists, has turned violent at times.

The Atlanta City Council approved the training center in 2021, saying a state-of-the-art campus would replace substandard offerings and boost police morale, which is beset by hiring and retention struggles in the wake of violent nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the summer of 2020.

Activists nationwide have joined the protest movement, arguing that the 85-acre center would train officers to become more militarized and quell dissent, all while hundreds of trees are cut down, worsening flooding and climate change.

The arraignments are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.