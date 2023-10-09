Atlanta Public Safety Training Center controversy: Another tractor torched, both sides respond

Another company involved in the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center suffers a setback.

Someone torched a tractor at a location offsite from the primary construction area in DeKalb County.

FOX 5 has learned it happened at the beginning of October. Various pieces of equipment have been burned or damaged in some way over the last twelve months.

The fire chief called the activity dangerous. Meanwhile, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum has told leaders he has to use on-duty officers to guard the workers who are trying to build what would be a first-class facility for both the Atlanta Police Department and firefighters to train.

The "Stop Cop City" movement, as protesters call it, is loosely made up of several groups, according Kamau Franklin of Community Movement Builders.

FOX 5 asked Franklin whether acts of arson should be part of the anti-training center effort.

Franklin responded, "I think some believe that acts, such as damaging equipment, or slowing the progress of the construction, are necessary tactics. What we are really here to fight against is the violence of police."

Chief Schierbaum said he will not tolerate anything that goes beyond peaceful protesting.