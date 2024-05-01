Two men wanted in a deadly triple shooting along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW have been caught.

Desmond Lindsey and Terrance Cole were accused of shooting and killing one man and injuring two others on New Year's Day.

Cole was captured on April 4. Lindsey was arrested on May 1.

Desmond Lindsey and Terrance Cole (Atlanta Police Department)

Both were charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On May 1, 2024, Atlanta Police, with the assistance of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, took Desmond Lindsey (3/2002) into custody. Mr. Lindsey has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

On April 4, 2024, Atlanta Police, with the assistance of the Futon County Sheriff’s Office, took Terrance Cole (7/2002) into custody. Mr. Cole has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

An arrest does not mean that the individual(s) have been or will be convicted of the crime. Individuals on this website/post/video are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.