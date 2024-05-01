Metro Atlanta Uber, Lyft drivers to strike on May Day over pay

article

Need a ride on Wednesday? It may be a bit difficult if you're using popular ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

Rideshare and delivery drivers in metro Atlanta are taking part in a nationwide strike on May Day as part of a push to demand higher wages and job protection.

The protest, led by the group Justice for App Workers, is asking Georgians not to use the services in support of the striking workers.

Among the services included in the strike are Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Grubhub, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Postmates, Instacart, and other app companies.

"Across the country, the cost of living is climbing, and drivers are seeing less and less money from each ride," the group said in a statement, arguing that many drivers live ride-to-ride while executives take most of the profits.

The group also claims the companies' algorithms unfairly deactivate accounts - giving them no job security. These deactivations also allegedly affect drivers of color disproportionally.

Local drivers plan to rally at Liberty Palaza at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Strikes and rallies are also planned in other U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Charlotte.