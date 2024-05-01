Atlanta Fire Union proposes safety surcharge on event tickets to fund vital equipment

The Atlanta Fire Union has a novel idea to help buy some lifesaving equipment. They are suggesting a new surcharge on concert tickets and sports events that could raise millions of dollars for Atlanta.

Atlanta is a desirable city for high-profile concerts like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, as well as the SEC Championships and Falcons’ game.

The Atlanta Fire Union has touted a new plan to add a surcharge to ticket sales to fund much needed equipment.

Swifties will pay exorbitant amounts to see their superstar in concert.

The Atlanta Fire Union wants to get some of that money. They are proposing a 3% surcharge on those already costly tickets to fund the much-needed fire equipment.

"So, the highest ticket last year was Taylor Swift. It was over $1,000 a ticket. There are 65,000 seats in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These concerts took place over three straight days, $213 million in revenue, 3% would be $6.4 million," Atlanta Fire Union President Nate Bailey told an Atlanta City Budget Hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the proposal, Fulton County would get 1%, but Atlanta would get 2%, which translates into $4.27 million from just one concert series over three days.

What could be purchased with that amount? Two ladder trucks or four engines, just off three days of revenue.

Atlanta City Council member Dustin Hillis, who is the former chair of the Public Safety Committee, is already on board.

" That would be a lot of good revenue. Help build our fleet back up. Rebuild our stations, and it would also benefit lease," said Hillis.

The Georgia Municipal Association likes the plan.

The union says they are trying to get legislative support now.