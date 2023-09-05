AG Carr holding press conference to discuss RICO charges against 'Cop City' protesters

article

Attorney General Chris Carr is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the recent indictment of 61 defendants in Fulton County in connection to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which is referred to as "Cop City" by its opponents.

Carr will be joined by representatives from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement partners.

The defendants were reportedly indicted last week on RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges. Some of the defendants are also facing domestic terrorism and arson charges and 3 defendants are facing money laundering charges.

Real trouble began in May 2022 when several protestors were arrested after reportedly throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers.

More protesters were arrested in December after they allegedly threw rocks at police cars and attacked EMTs at nearby fire stations.

On Jan. 18, Georgia State Patrol troopers shot Manuel "Tortugita" Teran while clearing an activist camp at the site of the future safety training center.

After his death, a protest turned violent and a police car was set on fire and protesters broke windows at several businesses. 5 people were arrested that night.

23 people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after a violent clash between police and protesters in March.

Three people who helped organize protests were arrested in May and charged with money laundering and charity fraud.

Another person was also arrested in June after protesters threw rotten meat outside an Atlanta bank.

There haven't been any protests lately, but a group of opponents are trying to put the plans for the center on the ballot. They have been trying to collect the signatures needed -- almost 60,000.

The Atlanta City Council approved the training center in 2021, saying a state-of-the-art campus would replace substandard offerings and boost police morale, which is beset by hiring and retention struggles in the wake of violent nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the summer of 2020.

Activists nationwide have joined the protest movement, arguing that the 85-acre center would train officers to become more militarized and quell dissent, all while hundreds of trees are cut down, worsening flooding and climate change.

The city tasked the private Atlanta Police Foundation with building the complex, promising to pay $67 million over time. The remainder of the $90 million complex would come from private funds. Foundation work is ongoing, with the complex projected to be completed in 2024.

The Cop City Vote Coalition sent the following statement about the indictments:

Today, Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, who used his platform to recruit for the January 6 insurrection, announced blatantly authoritarian RICO charges against 61 people.These charges, like the previous repressive prosecutions by the State of Georgia, seek to intimidate protestors, legal observers, and bail funds alike, and send the chilling message that any dissent to Cop City will be punished with the full power and violence of the government.

Further, the documents use the day George Floyd was murdered as the date the alleged criminal acts began. This is months before anyone was even aware of Cop City, and is a clear assault on the broader movement for racial justice and equity. Carr’s actions are a part of a retaliatory pattern of prosecutions against organizers nationwide that attack the right to protest and freedom of speech.

The Cop City Vote coalition strongly condemns these anti-democratic charges. We will not be intimidated by power-hungry strongmen, whether in City Hall or the Attorney General’s office. Chris Carr may try to use his prosecutors and power to build his gubernatorial campaign and silence free speech, but his threats will not silence our commitment to standing up for our future, our community, and our city