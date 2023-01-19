'Cop City' shooting: GBI releases names of man killed by officers, arrested during sweep

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A joint task for conducts a "clearing operation" controversial "Cop City" Atlanta Police Department training facility on Jan. 18, 2023. (FOX 5)

The name of the man shot and killed by officers near the site of the controversial "Cop City" Atlanta Police Department training facility during a sweep on Wednesday has been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper during a "clearing operation." Investigators say he did not comply with commands by a joint task force and that he fired first.

Investigators say they found a handgun and shell casing at the scene.

The injured trooper, whose name has not been released, was shot in the "pelvic-area" and he was wearing a bullet-proof vest. Fellow officers were able to pull him from the woods and medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital. After emergency surgery Wednesday afternoon, he was moved to the ICU for recovery. Officials say he was in stable condition Thursday.

Wednesday's task force was made up of the GBI, Atlanta Police Department, Georgia Attorney General’s Office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, FBI, DeKalb County Police Department, Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

During their raid, the GBI says more than 25 campsites were found and removed. In those sites, investigators say mortar style fireworks, multiple edged weapons, pellet rifles, gas masks, and a blow torch were taken into evidence.

Geoffrey Parsons, 20, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass after a raid on the so-called "Cop City" Atlanta Police Department training facility on Jan. 18, 2023.

Geoffrey Parsons, 20, of Maryland, Spencer Bernard Liberto, 29, of Pennsylvania, Matthew Ernest Macar, 30, of Pennsylvania, Timothy Murphy, 25, of Maine, Christopher Reynolds, 31, of Ohio, Teresa Shen, 31, of New York, and Sarah Wasilewski, 35, of Pennsylvania were all arrested. All were charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass. They were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Investigators three other people were contacted, and after providing their names to authorities, were allowed to go free.

It was the same task force that made a similar sweep in December, making five arrests. All were charged with domestic terrorism. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said at the time that people attacked firefighters and police officers with rocks and weapons as the officers removed barricades blocking some entrances to the site.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the deadly use of force and will turn over its findings to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, who are jointly prosecuting this case.

What is the ‘Cop City’ Atlanta police training center?

The wooded area of southeast Atlanta has been the site of several protests since 2021 when the city voted in favor of building the facility near the site of the former Atlanta prison farm after weeks of protests. The training center would include a shooting range, classrooms, a mock village, an emergency vehicle driving course, stables for police horses, and a "burn building" for firefighters to practice putting out fires.

Groups that oppose the law enforcement and first responder training facility call it an expansion of the police state that threatens the Atlanta forest.

The 85-acre property is owned by the city of Atlanta but is located just outside the city limits in unincorporated DeKalb County, and includes a former state prison farm.

Opponents of the training center have been protesting for months by building platforms in surrounding trees and camping out at the site. They say that the $90 million project, which would be built by the Atlanta Police Foundation, involves cutting down so many trees that it would be environmentally damaging. They also oppose investing so much money in what they call "Cop City," which they say will be used to practice "urban warfare."

Multiple people have been arrested at the site for charges that include domestic terrorism. The latest arrests happened in December, when police arrested five people while attempting to remove the barricades blocking access to the site.

In that instance, officials say firefighters and police officers were attacked with rocks and incendiary weapons.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp called the group part of a group of "militant activists who have committed similar acts of domestic terrorism across the country," saying that he would bring the "full force down on those trying to bring about a radical agenda through violent means."

Groups providing legal support to the protestors say that they were unarmed and not violent, arguing that the police have been engaging in a campaign to attack the movement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report