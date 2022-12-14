Multiple people arrested in connection to protests over 'Cop City' site

At least three people were arrested, accused of throwing rocks and fireworks at a fire station in DeKalb County.

The arrests happened Tuesday along Bouldercrest Road in the woods right near the planned site for a controversial training center for first responders that critics call it cop city amid a massive police presence.

A spokesman for DeKalb County says police arrested three people after someone threw rocks and fireworks at Fire Station 10 nearby on Tuesday morning. The spokesman says the people arrested are associated with demonstrators protesting the center.

A handful of other demonstrators rallied outside the DeKalb County Jail in support of the people arrested. A protester, who would only give the name Erica M, says police went too far.

"They were shooting pepper balls, tear gas at people who were peacefully holding the forest space right now," she said. "I think it’s truly abhorrent."

SWAT teams earlier in the day headed into the woods at Intrenchment Creek Park as police swarmed the area, shutting down roads for hours. Activists who object to the facility have camped out in the woods in protest. Officers raided the park. Demonstrators claim police tore down encampments.

The park has been at the center of contentious debate between neighboring communities, protesters and police. Protesters for months have been camping out in the woods they call Weelaunee or the people’s park. They oppose what they say is an expansion of the police state into the forest. The park lately and the surrounding area lately have been the site of dangerous activity.

Fire burned down two homes under construction at Eastside Parc along Bouldercrest Road. Investigators are looking into whether the fire is connected to controversy over the center.

David Ray, the development manager with Eastside Parc associates, says he is frustrated.

"I want to make sure everybody feels safe and secure and we can do business without being vandalized," Ray said. "I just safety and security and peace of mind for the neighborhoods and the surrounding area."

FOX 5 tried to ask the county spokesman if police shoot tear gas at protesters. He would not go into any other details. He said the GBI is heading up the investigation. We called the agency and are awaiting a response.