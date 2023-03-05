Police lock down site of future safety training center after clash with protestors

The site of Atlanta's future Public Safety Training Facility infamously called 'Cop City' by protestors is now on lockdown as smoke and flames are being put out. Officials say at least one construction vehicle was set on fire.

There is a massive police presence along Key Road in southeast Atlanta as FOX 5 was told protestors were actively clashing with officers. We have since been told the protest has been contained and many of the protestors have scattered into the woods.

A Georgia State Trooper told FOX 5 photographer Billy Heath that rocks, sticks and even a Molotov cocktail were thrown at police.

People have been protesting the planning, and now construction, of the future training facility since it was proposed in June 2021.

By July 2021, opponents to the training center began camping out in surrounding trees and infamously coined the site as "Cop City".

Over time, the group formed an official website with a mission statement: "We call on all people of good conscience to stand in solidarity with the movement to stop Cop City and defend the Weelaunee Forest in Atlanta."

FOX 5 put together a full timeline of the progression of protests over the past two years, including the trooper-involved shooting death of 26-year-old protestor Manuel Esteban Paez.

Police have not reported any injuries to this incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.