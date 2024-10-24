Desperate search for missing 20-year-old Chloe Cooper in Rockdale County

The Brief Chloe Cooper, 20, vanishes in Rockdale County, with her disappearance described as out of character by her mother, Paulette Morgan. Chloe had mentioned plans to visit Atlanta alone to watch a movie, eat, and relax on Monday, the day she went missing. Stepfather Frederick Morgan last saw Chloe leaving home in a clean, modern white sedan, presumed to be an Uber. Rockdale County investigators have begun an investigation, examining Chloe's room and seeking neighborhood surveillance footage. Chloe, an only child, was reported missing on Monday night; her family and authorities urge anyone with information to contact Investigator Lea Smith.



A Rockdale County family is desperately searching for their 20-year-old daughter, Chloe Cooper, who seemingly vanished four days ago.

"This is something that is not like her at all. It’s totally not her character," mom Paulette Morgan said.

Chloe’s mother and stepfather, Frederick Morgan, say this abrupt disappearance is not like her at all.

The 20-year-old told her mom she had planned to head to Atlanta by herself on Monday, her day off from Publix. She wanted to take in a movie, get some food and unwind.

"She doesn’t have a lot of friends at all. She doesn’t have a large social circle at all. She is introverted, a minimalist, naturally quiet, and timid," Mrs. Morgan confided.

Her stepfather distinctly remembers seeing her leave the house early Monday morning in what he thought was an Uber.

"My dog barked and so I saw her when I looked out the window. The car was white sedan... up to date. It wasn't an old car at all. It was clean," Mr. Morgan recalled.

While FOX 5 was at the Morgan family home, Rockdale County investigators stopped by to see Chloe's room and ask more questions. Investigators also canvassed the neighborhood talking to residents about what they or their Ring cameras may have captured.

"They said they are looking into Uber. They are looking into bank accounts," Mrs. Morgan revealed.

Chloe is an only child. Her parents reported her missing Monday night. They say her disappearance has been more like a gut punch.

"That is the thing, the not knowing. Every parent wants to know your child is safe," Mrs. Morgan concluded.

Rockdale County investigators posted an alert for Chloe on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to give Investigator Lea Smith a call at 770-278-8044 or 943-216-2558.