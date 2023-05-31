GBI: 3 arrested in connection to protests at 'Cop City' site

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta

Three people connected to protests at the site if the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have been arrested on charges of money laundering and charity fraud.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Atlanta Police Department.

Marlon Scott Kautz, 39, of Atlanta, Savannah D Patterson, 30, of Savannah, and Adele Maclean, 42, of Atlanta, were all charged with money laundering and charity fraud.

The GBI says the arrests stem "from the ongoing investigation of individuals responsible for numerous criminal acts at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center."

Agents and officers executed a search warrant and found evidence linking the three suspects to the financial crimes, according to the GBI.

Authorities say all three individuals will be booked into a local jail and will have a bond hearing scheduled "soon."

FOX 5 cameras were there as law enforcement appeared to raid a home in east Atlanta.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.