Man, woman arrested after metro Atlanta armed robbery spree, police say

The Brief Detectives in Gwinnett County have arrested a man and a woman believed to be connected with a series of armed robberies around metro Atlanta. Investigators say Jairo Martinez-Villafranca and Belki Reyes-Cordova committed three armed robberies in three days across Gwinnett and DeKalb County. Both are in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.



Gwinnett County police have arrested two people believed to be connected with multiple armed robberies around metro Atlanta.

Police say 37-year-old Jairo Martinez-Villafranca and 28-year-old Belki Reyes-Cordova are facing multiple charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and more.

What we know:

Investigators say on May 13, a man and a woman committed an armed robbery at the El Amigo Grocery Store on the 6000 block of South Norcross Tucker Road. The pair, who police say were armed with handguns, demanded a clerk put cash from the register into a black bag.

Later that day, police say the same suspects entered the La Escondida Grocery Store on the 6000 block of Singleton Road and demanded the money in the register. In that case, officials say the clerk had a baby in a stroller with her during the robbery.

Two days later, two people matching the same description committed another robbery in DeKalb County.

Using the county's FLOCK cameras, investigators were able to track and stop a vehicle believed to be connected with the robberies. The driver, identified as Martinez-Villafranca, was taken into custody.

A search warrant at a home connected with Martinez-Villafranca led investigators to identify the other suspect as Reyes-Cordova. Deputies arrested her on June 5.

Both of the suspects are charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and third-degree child cruelty.

What's next:

Martinez-Villafranca and Reyes-Cordova are currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.