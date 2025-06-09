Stuff the bus to help students in Henry County

article

The Brief The Henry County Public Schools Foundation is hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event June 21. The foundation is requesting new or unused art, cleaning, and classroom supplies, non-perishable snacks, bottled water, or other items teachers could use. Donations can be dropped off at 9 different locations around Henry County.



The Henry County Public Schools Foundation wants to make sure all students in Henry County have what they need to succeed this upcoming school year.

What we know:

The foundation is hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event to collect supplies for students and teachers.

The foundation is requesting new or unused art, cleaning, and classroom supplies, non-perishable snacks, bottled water, or other items teachers could use in their classrooms.

Donations are being accepted June 21 at:

Hampton First Baptist Church, 85 McDonough St. in Hampton

Tanger Outlets, 1000 Tanger Dr. in Locust Grove

Sharon Church, 571 N. Ola Road in McDonough

Turning Point Church, 78 Old Jackson Road in McDonough

Eagle’s Landing Country Club, 100 Eagles Landing Way in Stockbridge

Stockbridge Community Church, 4401 Ga Highway 155 North in Stockbridge

Anyone can drop off their donations between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Stuff the Bus event is part of the foundation’s 100-day Give First campaign that began June 1.

Donations will be given out to teachers in July.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to see our community come out and support this event, which is a first for Henry County Schools," said Foundation Director Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin.

"We take pride in positioning ourselves as a school district for the community, and what better way to celebrate our commitment to engaging and partnering with Henry County residents than this exciting initiative," said Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Pace III.