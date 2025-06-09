Georgia ranks among top 20 most expensive states for singles

article

The Brief Georgia ranks among the top 20 most expensive states for single adults, requiring an annual salary of $99,590 to live comfortably, according to a new SmartAsset study. Families of four in Georgia need about $210,829 per year to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, placing the state 33rd in affordability for families. Nationwide, the cost of living is climbing, with individuals needing nearly $6,000 more and families needing $9,000 more this year compared to last.



Georgia has officially landed in the top 20 most expensive states for single adults trying to live comfortably, according to new research by SmartAsset.

What we know:

The financial analysis shows a single person in Georgia must earn about $99,590 a year to cover everyday expenses, savings, and a few extras like vacations or hobbies — making it the 17th most expensive state for individuals.

Families aren’t much better off. A household of four would need to bring in around $210,829 annually to maintain a comfortable standard of living, placing Georgia at 33rd out of 50 states for family affordability.

SmartAsset used the popular 50/30/20 rule to crunch the numbers, recommending that 50% of income go toward essentials like housing and food, 30% toward personal spending, and 20% toward savings or debt. The study looked at how much pre-tax income it takes to stick to this balance in each state.

While Georgia’s costs are high, it’s far from the most expensive.

By the numbers:

Hawaii tops the list, with single adults there needing over $124,000 to live comfortably. At the opposite end, West Virginia remains the most affordable, with individuals needing about $80,829 annually.

Rising living costs are hitting everyone. Compared to last year, individuals across the U.S. need roughly $5,844 more to maintain the same lifestyle, while families of four need an extra $9,360. These growing figures reflect increases in basic expenses like housing, groceries, healthcare, and transportation.

Why you should care:

The new study highlights the financial squeeze many Georgians are feeling as the cost of living continues to climb.

For the full report and state-by-state breakdown, visit SmartAsset’s website.