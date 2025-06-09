Expand / Collapse search

Georgia ranks among top 20 most expensive states for singles

Published  June 9, 2025 12:40pm EDT
The Brief

    • Georgia ranks among the top 20 most expensive states for single adults, requiring an annual salary of $99,590 to live comfortably, according to a new SmartAsset study.
    • Families of four in Georgia need about $210,829 per year to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, placing the state 33rd in affordability for families.
    • Nationwide, the cost of living is climbing, with individuals needing nearly $6,000 more and families needing $9,000 more this year compared to last.

ATLANTA - Georgia has officially landed in the top 20 most expensive states for single adults trying to live comfortably, according to new research by SmartAsset. 

What we know:

The financial analysis shows a single person in Georgia must earn about $99,590 a year to cover everyday expenses, savings, and a few extras like vacations or hobbies — making it the 17th most expensive state for individuals.

Families aren’t much better off. A household of four would need to bring in around $210,829 annually to maintain a comfortable standard of living, placing Georgia at 33rd out of 50 states for family affordability.

SmartAsset used the popular 50/30/20 rule to crunch the numbers, recommending that 50% of income go toward essentials like housing and food, 30% toward personal spending, and 20% toward savings or debt. The study looked at how much pre-tax income it takes to stick to this balance in each state.

While Georgia’s costs are high, it’s far from the most expensive. 

By the numbers:

Hawaii tops the list, with single adults there needing over $124,000 to live comfortably. At the opposite end, West Virginia remains the most affordable, with individuals needing about $80,829 annually.

Rising living costs are hitting everyone. Compared to last year, individuals across the U.S. need roughly $5,844 more to maintain the same lifestyle, while families of four need an extra $9,360. These growing figures reflect increases in basic expenses like housing, groceries, healthcare, and transportation.

Why you should care:

The new study highlights the financial squeeze many Georgians are feeling as the cost of living continues to climb.

For the full report and state-by-state breakdown, visit SmartAsset’s website.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from the study by SmartAsset (linked above). 

