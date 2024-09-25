Georgia drivers some of the best-behaved in the US, study finds

article

The Brief A new survey from Forbes Advisor showed that Georgia drivers are some of the best-behaved in the country. Hawaiian drivers turned out to be the rudest, according to the data compiled from 5,000 drivers. Georgia drivers' worst behaviors included speeding and eating while driving.



Georgia traffic is notoriously bad, but new research from Forbes says that the Peach State's drivers don't let the congestion affect their manners.

The analysts at Forbes Advisor and Talker Research published their findings in August, examining driving behavior.

The data was collected from June 24 and July 3 and involved 5,000 American drivers 18 years old or older.

The factors included speeding, texting while driving, and running red lights. Others included changing lanes without signaling, cutting other drivers off, and honking or cursing at others on the road.

When the data was analyzed, Georgia ended up 46th on the list, which means only four other states came out better behaved.

According to the researchers, Tennessee drivers are the politest, while those who hit the road in Hawaii are the rudest in the country.

"Perhaps drivers in the Aloha State are distracted by the sheer beauty of the islands," Forbes Advisor wrote. "Or maybe they’re frustrated by traffic jams. TomTom, a provider of traffic data, ranked the Honolulu metro area second in the U.S. for the longest average amount of time spent traveling six miles in 2023."

While Georgia ranked low, the Peach State's drivers' worst behaviors included speeding, eating while driving, and speeding up to catch a yellow light.

You can find the full survey here.