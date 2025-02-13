2 Georgia airports rank among best for finding love, survey says
ATLANTA - With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love may be in the air—literally. A new survey from DatingAdvice.com ranks two of Georgia's airports among the top 10 airports where travelers are most likely to meet their significant other.
What we know:
The survey, which polled 3,000 single travelers, found that airports in warm, beach-adjacent cities are the most promising places for romance. The top five airports on the list are:
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Orlando International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- O'Hare International Airport
Georgia makes multiple appearances in the rankings, with Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport landing at No. 6 and Atlanta’s airport coming in at No. 8.
What they're saying:
According to the survey, the best chance of sparking a connection is while seated next to someone on a flight. As for the ultimate icebreaker? Travelers say asking to borrow a phone charger is the perfect way to start a conversation.
So, for those still searching for love, a trip through the airport might be more than just a layover—it could be the start of a new relationship.