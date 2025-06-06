Atlanta named 6th worst US city for bed bugs in 2025, Terminix survey finds

article

The Brief Atlanta is one of the worst cities for bed bugs, a new survey by pest control company Terminix finds. The company says it has seen an increase in calls in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic ended. The worst city for the pests was Philadelphia followed by New York City.



As the summer begins to heat up and people start to travel more, pest control company Terminix has shared its annual list of the worst cities with bed bugs across the United States.

Atlanta ranks among the worst in the country, coming in at No. 6.

What we know:

The study used service data from more than 300 branches nationwide to see which places called for the most bug control services.

Eric Braun, a technical service manager at Terminix, said that the company has seen a "consistent increase in bed bug control service" since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Atlanta's high ranking makes you feel itchy, at least you don't live in Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love topped the list for the second year in a row.

New York City and Cleveland/Akron climbed higher on the list since last year as well.

Thankfully, Atlanta is the only city in Georgia to make the list for 2025.

The worst U.S. cities for bed bugs, ranked by Terminix

By the numbers:

Philadelphia New York Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Los Angeles Dallas - Ft. Worth Atlanta Houston Washington, D.C (Hagerstown) San Francisco - Oak - San Jose Indianapolis Dayton Columbus Chicago Cincinnati Pittsburgh Denver Detroit Boston (Manchester) Oklahoma City Baltimore Memphis Nashville St. Louis Little Rock - Pine Bluff Kansas City

How to stop bed bugs from spreading

What you can do:

If you're traveling this summer and don't want to become an unwilling participant in the spread of bed bugs, Terminix has these suggestions:

Inspect any hotel or rental's mattress seams, headboard, and nearby furniture for small, rust-colored stains, shed skins, or live bed bugs. Adult bed bugs are around the size of an apple seed, so look closely.

Use a flashlight (your phone works) to check deep crevices, folds, and corners.

Look for evidence around nightstands, the edges of chairs or sofas, and in drawer joints.

Avoid placing your luggage on the bed or floor while you inspect the room.

After traveling:

Unpack your luggage on a hard surface (not the carpet or your bed) and away from your bedroom (exterior or garage), so you can easily spot any bed bugs and not introduce them into sleeping areas.

Place your clothing in the dryer before washing it. Thirty minutes on high heat should help eliminate any live bed bugs or eggs before you wash them. If you cannot place certain items in the dryer, steam cleaning can also help kill bed bugs.

Vacuum your suitcase inside and out before storing it, preferably in a space far away from sleeping areas.