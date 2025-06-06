Atlanta named 6th worst US city for bed bugs in 2025, Terminix survey finds
ATLANTA - As the summer begins to heat up and people start to travel more, pest control company Terminix has shared its annual list of the worst cities with bed bugs across the United States.
Atlanta ranks among the worst in the country, coming in at No. 6.
What we know:
The study used service data from more than 300 branches nationwide to see which places called for the most bug control services.
Eric Braun, a technical service manager at Terminix, said that the company has seen a "consistent increase in bed bug control service" since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If Atlanta's high ranking makes you feel itchy, at least you don't live in Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love topped the list for the second year in a row.
New York City and Cleveland/Akron climbed higher on the list since last year as well.
Thankfully, Atlanta is the only city in Georgia to make the list for 2025.
The worst U.S. cities for bed bugs, ranked by Terminix
By the numbers:
- Philadelphia
- New York
- Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
- Los Angeles
- Dallas - Ft. Worth
- Atlanta
- Houston
- Washington, D.C (Hagerstown)
- San Francisco - Oak - San Jose
- Indianapolis
- Dayton
- Columbus
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Pittsburgh
- Denver
- Detroit
- Boston (Manchester)
- Oklahoma City
- Baltimore
- Memphis
- Nashville
- St. Louis
- Little Rock - Pine Bluff
- Kansas City
How to stop bed bugs from spreading
What you can do:
If you're traveling this summer and don't want to become an unwilling participant in the spread of bed bugs, Terminix has these suggestions:
- Inspect any hotel or rental's mattress seams, headboard, and nearby furniture for small, rust-colored stains, shed skins, or live bed bugs. Adult bed bugs are around the size of an apple seed, so look closely.
- Use a flashlight (your phone works) to check deep crevices, folds, and corners.
- Look for evidence around nightstands, the edges of chairs or sofas, and in drawer joints.
- Avoid placing your luggage on the bed or floor while you inspect the room.
After traveling:
- Unpack your luggage on a hard surface (not the carpet or your bed) and away from your bedroom (exterior or garage), so you can easily spot any bed bugs and not introduce them into sleeping areas.
- Place your clothing in the dryer before washing it. Thirty minutes on high heat should help eliminate any live bed bugs or eggs before you wash them. If you cannot place certain items in the dryer, steam cleaning can also help kill bed bugs.
- Vacuum your suitcase inside and out before storing it, preferably in a space far away from sleeping areas.
The Source: Information for this report came from a survey by Terminix.