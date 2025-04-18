Stone Mountain Park voted Georgia's most popular national park, survey finds

article

The Brief A new survey found that Stone Mountain Park is the most popular national park in Georgia. Other Georgia parks that made the list were Amicalola Falls State Park, Cloudland Canyon State Park, and Providence Canyon State Park. The most popular park in the country was Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.



National Park Week kicks off this Saturday, and a new survey says that one Georgia park is a standout among the rest.

When it comes to the great outdoors, travelers think Stone Mountain Park is one of the greats.

What we know:

The survey, sponsored by Florida car dealership Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek, polled more than 3,000 travelers around the country.

Those surveyed were asked: "Which national park would most want to visit this National Park Week, if distance was not a factor?

In Georgia, Stone Mountain Park took the top spot and was ranked No. 35 in the United States.

Those surveyed talked about the metro Atlanta park's unique blend of history, nature, and "theme park flair."

Dig deeper:

Stone Mountain Park wasn't the only spot in Georgia to make the list.

North Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park was ranked No. 41, boosted by its bragging rights as the park with the state's tallest waterfall.

Cloudland Canyon State Park was 46 and was described as a "mountain escape."

Missing the top 100 by seven was Providence Canyon State Park, which is also known as "Georgia's Little Grand Canyon" for its gorge-eous views.

By the numbers:

The top-ranked park was Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, followed by the actual Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Rounding out the top five were Montana's Yellowstone National Park, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, and Kentucky's Mammoth Cave National Park.