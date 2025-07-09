2025 MLB All-Star Game: Truist Park getting ready for big event
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The countdown is officially on for the 95th MLB All-Star Game, which will take place Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park in Cobb County. But the fun starts now, with a packed lineup of pregame events launching across metro Atlanta beginning July 9.
What we know:
Officials from Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and Cobb County gathered Wednesday to highlight the weeklong celebration and discuss public safety measures in place for the influx of fans expected for the Midsummer Classic.
Truist Park seats around 41,000, and with tens of thousands more expected for fan events, officials are focusing heavily on both fun and security.
What they're saying:
Cobb County’s director of public safety said local, state, and federal agencies have been preparing for more than a year and are coordinating to ensure a safe experience. He confirmed that multiple potential threats have been investigated in recent weeks, but none were deemed credible. However, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement to make sure everyone has a good and safe time.
All-Star Week includes a series of events beyond the game itself:
- All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria
- Home Run Derby on July 14
- MLB Draft at Coca-Cola Roxy
- Fan Fest experiences and performances around The Battery
Organizers estimate the total economic impact of All-Star Week could hit $50 million, benefiting businesses across the metro area.
For those not attending the game in person, many events are open to the public or televised. FOX 5 will continue coverage of All-Star Week with updates throughout the week. Additionally, the big game will air on FOX 5.