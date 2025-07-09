2025 MLB All-Star Game: Truist Park getting ready for big event

The Brief MLB All-Star Week festivities have begun across metro Atlanta, with the main game set for July 15 at Truist Park. Cobb County officials say they've been preparing for over a year to ensure safety, with local, state, and federal agencies working together. Events like All-Star Village, the Home Run Derby, and Fan Fest are expected to generate a $50 million economic impact.



The countdown is officially on for the 95th MLB All-Star Game, which will take place Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park in Cobb County. But the fun starts now, with a packed lineup of pregame events launching across metro Atlanta beginning July 9.

What we know:

Officials from Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and Cobb County gathered Wednesday to highlight the weeklong celebration and discuss public safety measures in place for the influx of fans expected for the Midsummer Classic.

Truist Park seats around 41,000, and with tens of thousands more expected for fan events, officials are focusing heavily on both fun and security.

What they're saying:

Cobb County’s director of public safety said local, state, and federal agencies have been preparing for more than a year and are coordinating to ensure a safe experience. He confirmed that multiple potential threats have been investigated in recent weeks, but none were deemed credible. However, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement to make sure everyone has a good and safe time.

All-Star Week includes a series of events beyond the game itself:

All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria

Home Run Derby on July 14

MLB Draft at Coca-Cola Roxy

Fan Fest experiences and performances around The Battery

Organizers estimate the total economic impact of All-Star Week could hit $50 million, benefiting businesses across the metro area.

For those not attending the game in person, many events are open to the public or televised. FOX 5 will continue coverage of All-Star Week with updates throughout the week. Additionally, the big game will air on FOX 5.