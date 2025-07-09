Crews working to repair water main break on Chamblee Dunwoody Road

article

The Brief A six-inch water main broke on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County. Crews are working to make repairs; no impact on traffic has been reported. There is no estimated time for when the repair work will be completed.



DeKalb County crews are responding to yet another water main break—this time on the 5700 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

A six-inch water main broke earlier today, prompting a response from DeKalb County Watershed Management. Aerial footage from SkyFOX 5 at noon showed crews actively working at the site to complete repairs.

Officials say there is no estimated time for when the repairs will be completed.

This marks the latest in a string of water infrastructure issues for the county, which has faced repeated challenges in recent months.