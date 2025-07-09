Expand / Collapse search

Crews working to repair water main break on Chamblee Dunwoody Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 9, 2025 12:50pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • A six-inch water main broke on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County.
    • Crews are working to make repairs; no impact on traffic has been reported.
    • There is no estimated time for when the repair work will be completed.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County crews are responding to yet another water main break—this time on the 5700 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

A six-inch water main broke earlier today, prompting a response from DeKalb County Watershed Management. Aerial footage from SkyFOX 5 at noon showed crews actively working at the site to complete repairs.

Officials say there is no estimated time for when the repairs will be completed.

This marks the latest in a string of water infrastructure issues for the county, which has faced repeated challenges in recent months.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County. 

