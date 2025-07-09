Crews working to repair water main break on Chamblee Dunwoody Road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County crews are responding to yet another water main break—this time on the 5700 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
A six-inch water main broke earlier today, prompting a response from DeKalb County Watershed Management. Aerial footage from SkyFOX 5 at noon showed crews actively working at the site to complete repairs.
Officials say there is no estimated time for when the repairs will be completed.
This marks the latest in a string of water infrastructure issues for the county, which has faced repeated challenges in recent months.