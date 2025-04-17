How to watch the 2025 Easter Sunday sunrise service at Stone Mountain Park

article

The Brief Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain Park begins at 7 a.m. on April 20, 2025. Park gates open at 3 a.m. and Summit Skyride opens at 4 a.m. The service will be streamed on FOX5Atlanta.com and YouTube.



The annual Easter sunrise service is returning to Stone Mountain Park on April 20.

The annual tradition began 67 years ago, in 1944, when Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church congregant Lucille A. Lanford suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise.

What we know:

There will be two non-denominational services – one on top of the mountain and one at the base. The services will be led by Bryant Write, founder and chairman of Right from the Heart Ministries and Crawford Loritts, president and founder of Beyond Our Generation.

Services will begin at 7 a.m. Park gates will open at 3 a.m. and the Summit Skyride will open at 4 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta plans to stream the sunrise service on fox5atlanta.com and YouTube.

Dig deeper:

After the services, visitors may stay to enjoy family-friendly attractions and recreational activities at the park.

Thousands of people are expected to attend. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to allow for time to travel to the top of the mountain.

Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit. Church vans and buses enter free. Round-trip Skyride fees are $20 and $15 one-way. There are no fees for the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain.

Visitors staying for the day may purchase an Attractions Ticket for $39.99 for adults and $34.99 for children.