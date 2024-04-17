Atlanta PD addresses 'targeted attacks by extremists' connected to safety training center

The Atlanta Police Department is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss "targeted attacks by extremists" opposed to the city's new Public Safety Training Center.

According to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the various attacks on construction companies associated with the building of the training center and local law enforcement has resulted in at least $10 million worth of damage.

Dickens emphasized that the people who are behind the vandalism and arson are not peaceful protesters and Dickens wants the community to be aware of what the police and fire departments are dealing with. Dickens says they do not care about the safety of metro Atlanta residents in the future or in the present.

Dickens also said that the construction companies that have been attacked are still involved with the project and are not backing down. Construction is on schedule and will be completed by the end of the year and there will be a ribbon cutting, according to Dickens.

Recent incidents include protesters chaining themselves to construction equipment belonging to companies that also work on the training center in Midtown Atlanta and the vandalism of construction vehicles in downtown Atlanta.

On Tuesday, a fire was also set at a construction site in Fayetteville belonging to a contractor at the training center. At the time, police said they did not know if it was connected to the training center.

Debate around the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Protests against the training center have been happening for more than two years.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers. Opponents have expressed concern that it could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.