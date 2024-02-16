3 construction vehicles vandalized in downtown Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police say 3 construction vehicles have been vandalized at 191 Peachtree Street NE near Peactree Center Avenue NE in downtown Atlanta.

The police department also said in an email that no protesters were located at the scene.

Multiple pieces of construction equipment and vehicles belonging to companies associated with the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have been vandalized by people who are against its construction.

Other acts of vandalism have involved cars and motorcycles belonging the Atlanta Police Department, including a car that was set on fire a few days ago.

An Atlanta man, 30-year-old John Robert Mazurek, was arrested on Feb. 8 during a raid for multiple arson attacks.

