Police release photos of shirtless Milton home invasion suspect as search continues

Milton police are still trying to track down the suspect they believe burglarized a home in broad daylight, leading to a manhunt in Alpharetta. The department recently released photos of him.

Officials combed the area of Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta with a chopper in the sky and a K-9 on the ground after hearing the suspected burglar ditched a stolen car near North Point Parkway and was now on foot.

Nearby schools went on lockdown while their search came up short. That lockdown has since been lifted, as the suspect is not believed to pose any imminent danger to residents.

Surveillance footage appears to show the shirtless suspect.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Milton Police Department)

Police said they would not be releasing additional details while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Crime Stoppers Atlanta says people do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Note: During the manhunt on Monday, police said they thought they were looking for two suspects, but confirmed on May 21 there was only one suspect.