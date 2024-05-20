Alpharetta police searching for home invasion suspect on Big Creek Greenway

article

Police are asking residents to avoid an Alpharetta trail while they search for a person connected to a reported home invasion.

The Alpharetta Police Department said that officers are searching the Big Creek Greenway for a person related to a possible home invasion in Milton that occurred earlier Monday morning

Officials say there is no current danger to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the 8-mile-long trail while the officers work in the area.

Police have not released any details about the reported home invasion at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Alpharetta Police Department.

