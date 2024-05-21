Urgent search for kidnapped 7-year-old boy in Newton County

article

Authorities in Newton County are searching for a 7-year-old who investigators say was kidnapped from South Salem Elementary School by his noncustodial mother.

Keshawn Royal James is 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red bow tie, red suspenders, and black glasses.

James is believed to be in the company of 24-year-old Mya Mechelle Favors, who is his biological mother. Authorities have not provided a photo of Favors.

The pair may be riding in a white 2008 GMC Yukon with Georgia tag RJX 1653.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Favors checked James out of school around 10:45 a.m. without permission. Favors has lost all her parental rights, according to investigators. She is wanted for kidnapping and interference with custody.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with further information can contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1418.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.