Missing sisters last seen at Winder apartment's playground, police say
WINDER, Ga. - The search is on for three Winder teenage sisters who have been reported missing.
Police say Caidyn, Ashlyn, and Raegyn McCou were last seen at a local apartment complex's playground area.
What we know:
According to investigators, the three sisters were seen at The Exchange Apartments on Exchange Circle.
It is not clear how long they have been missing.
Authorities described the missing girls as the following:
Caidyn McCou (Winder Police Department)
Caidyn McCou
- 16 years old
- 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds
- Black hair in separated buns and locs
- Hazel eyes
- Last seen waring a light tan shirt, black shorts, and may be wearing red or purple Crocs or slides.
Ashlyn McCou (Winder Police Department)
Ashlyn McCou
- 15 years old
- 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds
- Black hair in an afro-puff pigtail style with lightly highlighted tips
- Hazel/light brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a black Russell Middle School hoodie and blue jean shorts, may be wearing a red or gold silk scarf
Raegyn McCou (Winder Police Department)
Raegyn McCou
- 15 years old
- 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds
- Black hair in an afro-puff pigtail style with lightly highlighted tips
- Hazel/light brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a black Mickey and Minnie Mouse hoodie and black biker shorts
What you can do:
If you have any information about where the sisters could be, call 911 immediately or Winder Police Captain Chris Cooper at (678) 425-6855.
The Source: Information for this story came from Facebook posts by the Winder Police Department.