Missing sisters last seen at Winder apartment's playground, police say

article

The search is on for three Winder teenage sisters who have been reported missing.

Police say Caidyn, Ashlyn, and Raegyn McCou were last seen at a local apartment complex's playground area.

What we know:

According to investigators, the three sisters were seen at The Exchange Apartments on Exchange Circle.

It is not clear how long they have been missing.

Authorities described the missing girls as the following:

Caidyn McCou (Winder Police Department)

Caidyn McCou

16 years old

5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds

Black hair in separated buns and locs

Hazel eyes

Last seen waring a light tan shirt, black shorts, and may be wearing red or purple Crocs or slides.

Ashlyn McCou (Winder Police Department)

Ashlyn McCou

15 years old

5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds

Black hair in an afro-puff pigtail style with lightly highlighted tips

Hazel/light brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black Russell Middle School hoodie and blue jean shorts, may be wearing a red or gold silk scarf

Raegyn McCou (Winder Police Department)

Raegyn McCou

15 years old

5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds

Black hair in an afro-puff pigtail style with lightly highlighted tips

Hazel/light brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black Mickey and Minnie Mouse hoodie and black biker shorts

What you can do:

If you have any information about where the sisters could be, call 911 immediately or Winder Police Captain Chris Cooper at (678) 425-6855.