MomoCon 2024 | Everything you need to know before you go

article

What is MomoCon?

MomoCon brings together fans of Japanese Anime, American animation, comics, video games, and tabletop games to celebrate their passions through costuming and cosplay; browsing a huge exhibitors hall; meeting the celebrities, designers and writers behind their favorite shows games and comics; and more.

When is it happening?

MomoCon is taking place from May 24 through May 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center and Omni Hotel Atlanta in downtown Atlanta.

Economic Impact

MomoCon is expected to have an economic impact of almost $35 million over Memorial Day Weekend.

How many will attend?

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend. Organizers report that guests are registered from all 50 U.S. states. Additionally, attendees will come from around the world, including from Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Canada, the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Vietnam, and the UK.

What can attendees expect?

Second-largest open game hall in the U.S.: Over 300,000 square feet of arcades, esports stages, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and free play, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP.

Tabletop games: More than 90,000 square feet dedicated to tabletop games, board games, card games, role-playing games, and miniatures.

Vendor space: 300,000 square feet for vendors, celebrity autographs, and international and indie game developers.

Cosplay contests: Competitions for capturing the spirit of cosplay, best craftsmanship, and prop making.

Live performances: YouTube singers, group performers, a Disney singing contest, and a Saturday night concert.

Featured Guests

Here are just a few of the notable guests attending MomoCon 2024:

Beau Billingslea: Voice actor known for roles in "Cowboy Bebop," "Naruto," and "Final Fantasy Advent Children."

Irene Bedard: Actor and voice actor known for roles in "Pocahontas" (Disney), "Lakota Woman," "Smoke Signals," "Longmire," "The Mist" (Stephen King), and "Westworld" (HBO).

Jodi Benson: Actor known for voicing Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," and roles in "Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet," "Toy Story 2," and "Toy Story 3."

Greg Burnham (Norcross, GA): Comic book writer known for indie hits like Tuskegee Heirs, The Search For Sadiqah, Little Rock Files, and The Story of Solace.

Chrissy Powell (Atlanta): Known as ChrissyPlaysDressup, she is recognized for her range of cosplay, from anime to Disney characters.

Adam Sanford (Dalton): Illustrator and author known for "Samuel Shootingstar" and the upcoming comic "Luminaries."

Click here for a full list of guests.

Event Schedule

The convention runs from May 24 to 27, Friday through Monday.

Registration: Open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Monday, registration closes at 3 p.m.

Panels and programming: From 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Exhibit hall: Open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Gaming hall, arcades, and pop-up lockers: 24-hour access.

VR zone: From 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, closing at 5 p.m. on Monday.

AFK room: From 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Manga library: From 2 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Convention foam fighting: From 2 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Additional Events and Contests

In addition to meet-and-greets and panels, MomoCon features a plethora of activities, including:

Arcade and esports tournaments

Digital tournaments and indie game showcases

PC gaming and BYOC LAN parties

Tabletop and card gaming

Parties and fan photo shoots

Cosplay, build contests, and lip-sync battles

Disney sing-alongs and other themed events

Wrestling matches featuring top talent

Spider-Man Guinness World Record attempt: MomoCon 2024 aims to become the official Guinness World Record holder for the most people dressed as Spider-Man characters. This is the event's second attempt at the title.

Registration

Attendees can register for four-day or single-day memberships. Four-day memberships are $85-$100, and single-day passes range from $45 to $60 (kids 9 and under are free). Game tournament registration and separate concert tickets are also available. All sales are final.

How Do I Pick Up My Badge?

Bring your confirmation email (or yourself if you are purchasing on site) and your photo ID to the registration area, located between the A and B buildings in the main lobby of the GWCC. You can pick up pre-purchased badges here, or purchase your day-of membership. Bring a card, walk-up purchases are cashless. Check the FAQ for additional instructions.

What Should I Bring or Wear?

Costumes are encouraged.

Wear comfortable shoes.

Bring snacks and water.

Don't forget your medication.

Bring a battery brick for your phone.

Getting There and Accommodation

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, MomoCon is easily accessible via public transit. The Georgia World Congress Center serves as the primary venue, with nearby hotels offering convenient accommodation options.

Parking: Limited parking is available. Consider utilizing public transit (MARTA) or pre-booking parking in advance. Spot Hero, Parking.com, and Park Mobile are recommended for pre-purchase parking.

Hotels: Stay at the Omni Atlanta or nearby hotels for easy access to the convention center.

Shuttle Service: A shuttle service is provided for guests staying at select hotels.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit MomoCon's official website.