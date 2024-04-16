Arson suspected at construction site fires near Piedmont Fayette Hospital

article

Fayetteville Police and Fire are investigating fires at a construction site near the Piedmont Fayette Hospital campus overnight on Monday.

Several pieces of construction equipment were burned. Officials believe it may have been the work of an arsonist.

Local, state and federal law enforcement partners are working together to collect evidence and investigate the incident.

Fayetteville Police and Fire are investigating fires at a construction site near Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the construction site around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 404-631-4019.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.