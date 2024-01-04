Atlanta landmark Manuel's Tavern faces vandalism ahead of mayor's speaking engagement

A popular Atlanta neighborhood bar, Manuel's Tavern, known for hosting political groups, was vandalized and some vulgar graffiti targeting Mayor Andre Dickens was scrawled on the business.

Owner Brian Maloof says his establishment was defiled early Wednesday morning ahead a political speaking engagement by the mayor scheduled for that night.

Maloof says he spent hours cleaning offensive messages directed towards Dickens off the windows. "I put my key in the door, and it wouldn’t work, and it was full of hot glue," explained Maloof.

The malicious mischief did not stop Dickens from speaking to the Atlanta Young Democrats that night at the tavern.

Maloof says he just does not understand why his business was on the receiving end of the hooliganism. The historic outdoor Coke mural still stands defaced because he is not sure how to undo the damage without further destroying the artwork.

"The whole thing is confusing," he exclaimed. "To be the venue, and to be targeted because the mayor is there is pretty ridiculous."

Graffiti was sprayed over the historic Coca-Cola mural outside of Manual’s Tavern in Atlanta as part of vandalism at the venue ahead of a political appearance by Mayor Andre Dickens. (FOX 5)

Longterm bartender Molly Moffitt says she was taken off guard. "We've been open since 1956, and as far as I know, we've never had issues like that," she stated.

FOX 5 asked Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum about the incident. He said it is highly likely that it was opponents of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

"When we look at what occurred, where the threats appear, what messages are left, it likely is," said Schierbaum. "That’s concerning because individuals are trying…a very small group of individuals, that’s what is important to remember, are trying to impact a city of over 500,000 who just lay their heads here at night."

A representative for the Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition responded to Schierbaum with a statement to FOX 5. It sidesteps an outright denial, instead offering:

"What is unconscionable is the continued voter intimidation this administration continues to engage in by vandalizing democracy and ignoring the voices of 116,000 people who want Cop City on the ballot."

Maloof says the only thing shaken at the tavern is the drinks. "I don’t want this to discourage groups from meeting there, I don’t want this to discourage debate and political groups from coming there," shared Maloof. "That would be a shame."