Atlanta mayor holding press conference to discuss crime reduction

Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens will be joined by the city's police chief and community leaders later this morning for a news conference to address crime reduction efforts. The conference aims to provide insights into the events of the previous year and outline the forthcoming initiatives for 2024.

The news conference, scheduled for 10 a.m., will take place at Salem Bible Church on Baker Road.

RELATED: Murders, violent crime down across Atlanta in 2023, car thefts skyrocketed

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Police Department released its initial crime report for the past year. According to the report, violent crime and homicides have seen a decrease, bringing some positive news to the community.