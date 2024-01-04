Falcons fans targeted by car brazen burglar during Christmas Eve game

Police are investigating after a "series" of car break-ins in an Atlanta Falcons parking lot.

One of the victims says the crook stole more than $2,000 and a gun from their truck.

The crime happened in the Georgia World Congress Center "Blue Lot" on Northside Drive during a Falcons game on Christmas Eve.

One of the victims says she has season tickets and always parks in the lot, but never felt unsafe until now.

"It was like to think, especially on Christmas Eve, like that just made it even worse," the woman said.

A dash cam rolled as the crook rummaged through the truck’s center console.

SEE ALSO: ATLANTA MAYOR TOUTS SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN CRIME DURING PRESS CONFERENCE

The victim, who does not want to be named, says the man stole more than $2,000 in cash, a sentimental family ring and a gun that she says was secured in a lock box.

"It's something that shouldn’t happen to anybody, nobody should have their sense of security, their sense of privacy taken away from them, or things taken away from them just because they're things," she said. "We worked hard for our things."

The victim says they turned their video over to Georgia World Congress Center Police. The agency tells FOX 5 this was not the only break-in reported at the lot on Christmas Eve, and it was part of a series.

Investigators say they are working with Atlanta Police to identify suspects because they say it may be related to other break-ins.

The victim says at least 20 cars were hit and one was stolen. She believes the person has done this before.

"The cars that were in the lot that he targeted, he didn't do like the whole lot, he only did the trucks and the big luxury vehicles," she said.

The victim says she has always seen security at the lot during games, but she did not see any after the Christmas Eve game.

She hopes police are able to track down the person responsible.

"What did you get from it because really, your life was torn apart too, especially if you get caught," the victim said.

The Georgia World Congress Center says it will be adding additional patrols during upcoming events.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call them.