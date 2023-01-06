Atlanta homicides increased for third consecutive year in 2022, data shows

Atlanta police investigated 7% more homicides in 2022 than in 2021. Burglaries, shoplifting and car thefts also increased in the city.

Atlanta Police Department data showed there were more homicides in northwest Atlanta, southwest Atlanta and areas near Downtown and Midtown compared to the previous year. Homicides decreased in neighborhoods in Buckhead, East Atlanta and southwest Atlanta.

Citywide, crime remained relatively flat overall. Atlanta Police Department data showed 22,334 "Group A" incidents (homicide, rape, aggravated assault and six different kinds of property crimes) in 2022 compared to 22,434 in 2021.

Command changed hands in the Atlanta Police Department in the middle of the year when Police Chief Darin Schierbaum transitioned from "interim" chief.

"We will continue to aggressively target gangs, drugs and illegal guns in our city, while also deepening the bonds of trust and service between the force and the community," Schierbaum said at his inauguration in 2022.

Atlanta homicides increase in 2022

For the third consecutive year, homicide investigations have increased in the city. Atlanta police investigated 170 homicides in 2022. That rate has slowed down, however, since it increased by approximately 60% from 2019 to 2020.

Homicides in Zone 5 (36) doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. The zone, which covers Midtown and Downtown, has the most businesses and tourist attractions.

Atlanta passed the 100 homicide mark in August 2022.

Thefts, car crimes increase

Instances of burglary and shoplifting increased in Atlanta compared to the previous year. Motor vehicle thefts increased 5% overall.

More glaring than the city-wide trend though, was the 31% increase in burglary calls and 22% spike in motor vehicle thefts reported in Zone 6, which is located in East Atlanta.

What crimes decreased in Atlanta in 2022?

Reported rapes and aggravated assaults decreased citywide in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Robberies and larcenies that did not involve cars or burglaries also decreased over the past year.