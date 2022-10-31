Mayor names Darin Schierbaum Atlanta's next chief of police

article

The city of Atlanta has a new police chief.

Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens announced that interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum will serve as Atlanta's next chief of police, replacing Police Chief Rodney Bryant, who retired in the summer.

Schierbaum has been serving in the position as the interim chief of police since Bryant's retirement.

"Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta," said in a statement. "He has earned my trust, the respect of our community, and the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department. A proponent of 21st Century Policing, Chief Schierbaum will continue building deep ties between the Atlanta police and the community they serve.

Schierbaum is a 20-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, which he joined in 2002. He started as a beat cop in Midtown and worked his way through the ranks of the Atlanta Police Department. Schierbaum made his way into command in March 2020 as Deputy Chief, then became assistant chief in 2022. Before joining the department, he served for a decade withhe Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff's Department.

"I thank Mayor Dickens for the opportunity to serve this city and the incredible men and women of the Atlanta Police Department," Chief Schierbaum said. "Atlanta is the city I love, where I have made my home for the last 20 years. I can think of no greater privilege than to continue being able to serve the residents of this great city alongside the civilian and sworn personnel who serve in a Constitutional, committed, competent and compassionate manner every single day. We will continue to aggressively target gangs, drugs and illegal guns in our city, while also deepening the bonds of trust and service between the force and the community."

When he was named to the interim position Schierbaum addressed officers, explaining the city had to prioritize keeping them with the department.

"We're the largest police department in the state," Schierbaum said. "Our officers will arrest more, investigate more, collaborate more, care more, problem-solve more than any other police department in the state of Georgia, and I'm proud to stand beside them."