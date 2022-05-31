Atlanta mayor to announce summer safety plan to tackle violent crime

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to announce a summer safety plan to lower violent crimes across the city.

The initiative, which Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant are set to unveil Tuesday morning, is just one of the plans officials have used to try to tackle crime in the area.

At his inauguration in January, Dickens highlighted a promise to the city.

"The first 100 days of my administration will be laser focused on reducing crime," he said.

The mayor has already implemented a few initiatives aimed at crime including creating a nightlife division and a repeat offenders unit of the Atlanta Police Department.

Dickens also promised he would hire more police officers.

Earlier in the year, the mayor was at a police recruitment event. His goal? Hiring 250 more officers.

"The community is going to be safe as we move forward with all these greet plans we have," he said. "This is taking place right before our eyes today."

The efforts to curb crime are being put into place as violent crimes continue to rise.

Data from Atlanta police shows violent crimes are up from the same time in 2021.

According to the data, homicides are up 32 percent, rapes are up 16 percent, and aggravated assaults are up 3 percent.