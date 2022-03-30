Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens relaunches 'Midnight Basketball'

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has been talking about ways to combat crime in the city.

Wednesday night he helped kick off a program that he's confident will help, midnight basketball.

The idea is simple, open rec recreation centers at night and let 18 to 24-year-olds come together with friends and play basketball.

"This is the place you want to be versus on the corner or in a gang. You want to be here!" said Mayor Dickens before the first game Wednesday night at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center before the first game.

To some it may be just a game, but Mayor Dickens says the midnight basketball league gives young people something to do, in a positive environment and opens the door to a world of opportunities.

"This activity drives them to some of the opportunities they can have in the community versus being outside, maybe getting into trouble or sitting around, they can be here having fun," said Mayor Dickens.

Off the court, there are numerous resources available, including job opportunities, how to get a G.E.D., even record expungement.

Daren Hall played for the parks and rec team, now he's looking forward to playing in the midnight league.

"I think it's great for the community, bring everyone off the streets, give them something to do that's fun," said Hall.

Hall's mother thinks it will be good for youth across Atlanta.

"A place to come with a gym open at night they can use and work off a little steam," said Kim Hall.

A couple of years ago, Atlanta had a midnight basketball league. It was started by Mayor Dickens when he was a council member. It was shut down during COVID, so Mayor Dickens is happy it's back.

