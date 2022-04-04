City of Atlanta unveils new nightlife division to tackle violence

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens unveiled a new plan to tackle violence in or around certain businesses during his first State of the City address.

The "nightlife division" will work with businesses with a history of high crime.

"Quarterly training to educate people on deescalating violent altercations, security training and first aid emergency response," Mayor Dickens said.

Atlanta Police have investigated at least 8 shootings near bars or clubs since the start of the new year.

The latest victim was killed in front of Dive Bar and Lounge in Buckhead over the weekend.

Darryl Johnson is the executive director of the Old Fourth Ward Business Association.

He says initiative is a good start.

"I feel good about it in terms of being a step in the right direction. However, for it to be more tangible, it is absolutely essential that resources are allocated to the organizations in the area that are already fighting this fight," Johnson said.

Johnson said crime in the Old Fourth Ward happens in small pockets throughout the community.

He pointed out the nightlife businesses along Edgewood are usually the ones impacted by the violent crimes.

He said the association is working on two new initiatives.

"It's called the pledge for public safety. What we would like to do is help the business community find a way to let the Mayor know 'hey it's not us creating the problems" Johnson said.

Johnson said another initiative the association and other groups are working on is to rebrand the area and take back its reputation.

"People will not come to a particular area just because of the thought or the perception of that area. It dampens the opportunities for our businesses," he said.

