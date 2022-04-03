Man shot dead outside Roswell Road bars in Buckhead, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Roswell Road at a cluster of Buckhead bars.

Police left the scene by 7 a.m. and they are still looking for the shooter.

Officers went to bar on Roswell road in Buckhead at 2:40 a.m. after a report of a person shot. Police have not named the man but said he was in his late 20. The person died on the scene.

The victim was part of a group of people asked to leave a bar after a fight. The fight continued outside on the road and escalated to shooting. The victim died from their injuries.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to find an image of the suspect. They're asking anyone who was in the area to call the Atlanta Police Department homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

