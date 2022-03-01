Video shows teens using scooters to flee crime scene

There has been a growing concern over the past couple weeks of a children and teens committing crimes and using scooters to get away in Atlanta.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows an alleged attempted car break-in involving several kids on scooters in the Grant Park area.

The teens are bold. A security guard said he was challenged by a group while working in Buckhead.

He said he and his co-worker were able to deescalate the situation by talking to the teens.

The Atlanta Police Department said they are working on solutions to stop this activity.

They have arrested two 15-year-olds in connection to a car break-in.

