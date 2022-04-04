Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to deliver 1st State of the City address

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will deliver his first State of the City address Monday.

Speaking at the Georgia World Congress Center, Dickens will discuss a variety of different topics affecting the city.

Crime will be a big focus with the mayor promising to do what he can stop violence across Atlanta.

Last week, Dickens and the Atlanta Police Department discussed a new unit aimed at keeping repeat offenders from cycling through the criminal justice system. According to Dickens, 30% of the suspects arrested by the APD each week are men and women who have already been convicted of at least three felonies.

"We catch them, we arrest them, we convict them, but somehow, they are back on our streets and committing crimes," Dickens said. "About 1,000 individuals are committing up to 40% of the crimes in our city."

Dickens has also kicked off a midnight basketball program aimed at giving young people a positive thing to do in an environment that will include resources to help youth off the court as well.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens speaks onstage during Morehouse College 34th Annual "A Candle In The Dark" Gala. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"This activity drives them to some of the opportunities they can have in the community versus being outside, maybe getting into trouble or sitting around, they can be here having fun," said Mayor Dickens.

The initiatives are attempting to reduce crime throughout the city. According to the APD, burglaries have been ticked up about 25% in almost every police zone in Atlanta.

The State of the City address will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will stream live on FOX 5's website and social media pages.

