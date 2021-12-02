Google, Ford, other companies delay return-to-work plans amid omicron cases
Google and Ford are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose workers are already back to the office are considering adding extra precautions like masks and COVID-19 testing.
WHO warns omicron variant fears may set off hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines
The World Health Organization has expressed concerns that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines.
Arizona health officials announce first omicron COVID-19 variant case in the state
Arizona health officials say they have detected the first case of COVID-19 involving the omicron variant in Yavapai County.
Omicron variant detected in more states, Ga. health officials say delta variant remains a big threat
With cases of the new omicron variant now detected in 19 states and 50 countries, more Americans appear to be rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated.
Omicron variant may be less dangerous than delta, US health officials say
“Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Omicron variant: Pfizer running ‘neutralization tests’ with its COVID-19 vaccine
Companies Pfizer and BioNTech are currently running tests in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant with data likely available in the coming weeks.
First Georgia case of omicron variant identified, quarantined in New Jersey
A Georgia resident who is currently in New Jersey has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced late Friday.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Nebraska, Utah
Much remains unknown about the omicron variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
First 3 cases of Omicron variant identified in Maryland, Gov. Hogan confirms
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Friday that state health officials have confirmed the first three cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state.
Omicron variant: South Africa may offer glimpse into the future
The new omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed.
Israel health officials confirm 7 omicron COVID-19 cases, 27 others suspected
Israel's Health Ministry says it has confirmed seven cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, stoking fears of a pending surge in infections.
Philadelphia reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant
A Northwest Philadelphia man in his 30s has tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the health department.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in an unvaccinated person who returned from Nigeria.
Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
Rapid COVID testing site opens at LAX for international travelers
One day after confirming the county's first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a rapid-testing site will open at Los Angeles International Airport Friday that will offer free -- but voluntary -- COVID tests for arriving international passengers.
Omicron: WHO says measures used against delta should work for new variant
The WHO says measures like higher vaccination rates, social-distancing guidelines and wearing masks should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
5 cases of omicron variant detected in New York
At least five people in New York have been infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Four of the cases are in New York City and one is in Suffolk County.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Hawaii
The omicron variant has been detected in at least 23 countries and at least three other states.
Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Colorado
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted for the public to not “panic” and further stressed the need for Coloradans to get vaccinated or boosted as well as adhere to preventative health guidelines.
India confirms 1st 2 cases of the omicron variant
The Health Ministry said the cases involved two men in southern Karnataka state, a 66-year-old man who had traveled to India from South Africa and a 46-year-old doctor.