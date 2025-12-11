Man charged after claiming 'peaceful hostile takeover' of Marietta house

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly moving into a Marietta home without the owner’s knowledge while it was on the market. The suspect claimed protection under Georgia squatter laws and called the takeover of the home "peaceful." The homeowner says the incident exposes gaps in protections for owners of vacant properties.



A Marietta homeowner says a man moved into her house without her knowledge, leading to an arrest and renewed concerns about protections for vacant properties.

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant, Timothy Pyron told police he moved into the home on Twin Brooks Court and was "nesting." Investigators say Pyron claimed he was protected under Georgia’s squatter laws and told officers he had taken possession of the property through what he described as a "peaceful hostile takeover."

Pyron is charged with criminal damage after investigators said changing the deadbolt caused structural damage to the front door.

The homeowner, Adriana Ward, had put the Marietta house on the market several months ago. Last weekend, when a realtor tried to show the property, the lockbox was missing. Ward rushed to the home and noticed the "For Sale" sign was gone, and the deadbolt had been changed. She called the police.

Court documents show the man inside made the takeover claim when officers confronted him at the property.

Timothy Pyron (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Ward said the situation highlights the need for stronger laws to protect homeowners with unoccupied properties.

"I wish this didn’t happen to anyone else because it is really traumatic," Ward said.

What's next:

Since the incident, Ward has installed cameras inside and outside the home to keep a closer watch on the property.