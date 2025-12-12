Georgia State University preps construction of new baseball stadium on hallowed ground

The Brief The City of Atlanta has issued final permits for the $16 million stadium project. Work has begun to transform the storied parking lot back into a baseball field. Georgia State University plans to honor Hank Aaron’s legacy at the historic site.



Georgia State University has begun work on the site of the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium after receiving final approval from the city to build a new $16 million baseball stadium.

"We've wanted to be here for a long time, and it's finally coming to fruition," Brad Stromdahl, the university’s head baseball coach, said in an interview with FOX 5.

What we know:

On Thursday, SKYFOX 5 captured workers preparing to transform the parking lot back into a baseball field.

The university plans to move the iconic statue of Hank Aaron to the new stadium. The marker commemorating the spot where Aaron’s record-breaking home run cleared the wall will remain and be incorporated into the new stadium’s left field.

"To be able to play on that ground where Hank broke so many of his records, we're proud to be there," Stromdahl said. "There's no question about that. And we'll be great stewards of that new location."

Crews begin work on Georgia State University’s new $16 million baseball stadium at the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium site in Atlanta on December 11, 2025. (FOX 5)

The backstory:

The site was once home to Olympic baseball during the 1996 Summer Games and later hosted the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Chiefs. It is also where Hank Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th home run.

Georgia State’s baseball team currently plays about 12 miles away in DeKalb County at a stadium with a seating capacity of 500. The new stadium will seat about 1,000 fans, bringing baseball back to the Summerhill community.

"It’s just going to be so much fun to be able to see the history right there in front of you as you're watching a baseball game," Stromdahl said.

A preserved section of the outfield wall marking where Hank Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th home run stands at the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium site in Atlanta on December 11, 2025. (FOX 5)

What's next:

The university expects construction to wrap up in the fall of 2026, with the first pitch scheduled for February 2027.

"We want everybody to show up and come out for our first pitch in February," Stromdahl said. "We’re about 13 months away from first pitch."