Falcons stun Buccaneers with last-second field goal in 29-28 comeback win

The Brief Falcons erase 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, win on last-second field goal despite committing franchise-record 19 penalties. Kyle Pitts posts historic night with three touchdowns and 166 yards, first tight end to do so since 1996. Buccaneers lose fifth straight game, fall behind Carolina in NFC South after fourth-quarter collapse.



Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes to Kyle Pitts Sr., and Zane Gonzalez kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Atlanta Falcons to a 29-28 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The Falcons (5-9) erased a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit despite committing a franchise-record 19 penalties. Tampa Bay (7-7) lost for the fifth time in six games and fell a half-game behind Carolina in the NFC South.

What we know:

Facing third-and-28 on the final drive, Cousins completed a 14-yard pass to Pitts, then converted fourth-and-14 with a 20-yard completion to David Sills V to set up the winning kick.

After Pitts made a leaping 7-yard touchdown catch with 3:34 remaining to pull Atlanta within 28-26, Cousins threw incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt.

The Falcons forced a punt and took over at their own 30-yard line with no timeouts and 1:49 remaining.

Haason Reddick later sacked Cousins and forced a fumble, but officials ruled the ball was recovered simultaneously by both teams, allowing Atlanta to retain possession.

Earlier, Baker Mayfield threw a critical fourth-quarter interception as Tampa Bay squandered its lead. The Buccaneers were booed off the field while wearing Creamsicle uniforms on the 48th anniversary of the franchise’s first-ever win.

Dig deeper:

Pitts finished with 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first tight end with at least 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a game since Shannon Sharpe in 1996.

Cousins went 30 of 44 for 373 yards. He improved to 3-0 against Tampa Bay as Atlanta’s quarterback, throwing for 785 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception in those meetings.

Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Devin Culp and Chris Godwin Jr., and also connected with Godwin on a two-point conversion. Evans returned from injured reserve and caught six passes for 132 yards.

Big picture view:

Pitts caught touchdown passes of 8, 17, and 7 yards. His second score gave Atlanta a 14-10 halftime lead, and his final touchdown set up the dramatic finish.

Bijan Robinson scored on a 6-yard run to cut the deficit to 28-20, though the Falcons missed the ensuing two-point attempt. Dee Alford later intercepted Mayfield, leading to Atlanta’s final scoring drive.

Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin made field goals of 52 and 49 yards and is now 10-for-10 from 50 yards or longer this season.

The backstory:

Falcons: WR Drake London (knee) was inactive. CB Mike Hughes (ankle) exited in the first quarter.

Buccaneers: CB Zyon McCollum (hip) left in the first half. LG Ben Bredeson (knee) is on injured reserve. DB Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder), LB SirVocea Dennis (hip), TE Cade Otton (knee), and CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) were inactive.

What's next:

Falcons: Visit Arizona next Sunday.

Buccaneers: Visit Carolina next Sunday.