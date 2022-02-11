Grady Health CEO warns Georgians to 'remain vigilant' despite falling COVID-19 numbers

The CEO of Grady Health System is warning people to remain vigilant against COVID-19 despite the decline in numbers statewide.

In a statement released in its weekly community update on Wednesday, John M. Haupert said the omicron wave has peaked and hospitalizations are decline, but he warns that "does not mean operations are back to normal."

He writes in part:

"I share this to emphasize how important it is for everyone to remain vigilant in practicing COVID safety measures to slow the spread. That vigilance is critical as we approach spring break travel and gatherings. We all want to relax and escape the stresses of everyday life. But don’t let your fun come at the expense of your health."

Georgia's daily case numbers still have not fallen to where they were before Christmas when the wave began. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported on Thursday a 7-day average of 5,018 combined PCR and antigen cases. That is a little over 24% of the seven-day average seen during the peak of the wave during the second week of January.

The GDPH has reported a seven-day average of 93 deaths per day.

Current hospitalizations have fallen to 3,162, the GDPH reported. That is about 58% of the patients seen at the peak.

Haupert said Grady’s daily inpatient COVID-19 numbers finally fell below 10, but the hospital is still at a above capacity levels.

"Our Emergency Department continues to care for COVID patients waiting for a bed upstairs while managing traumas, strokes, and other major emergencies that need immediate attention," Haupert wrote.

The GDPH reported just under 5.7 million Georgians are fully vaccinated. That’s just shy of 54% of the state’s population.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____