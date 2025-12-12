Former students arrested after $12K vandalism spree at Kell High School, officials say

article

The Brief A second suspect, Hunter Bridges, has been arrested in the Kell High School Thanksgiving break-in. Investigators say the vandalism caused more than $12,000 in damage to gym floors and equipment. School officials confirmed both suspects are former Kell High School students.



A second person has been arrested in a break-in and vandalism case that left thousands of dollars’ worth of damage at Kell High School on Thanksgiving Day.

What we know:

Hunter Bridges has been taken into custody, days after 22-year-old Micah Zefo was arrested in connection with the break-in.

Cobb County School District officials also confirmed this week that Zefo and Bridges previously attended Kell High School.

Investigators say two intruders caused more than $12,000 in damage during an overnight spree last month at the campus.

The backstory:

Court documents show warrants were issued for Zefo and Bridges after investigators say the pair jumped fences around the Kell High School athletic complex, entered the football stadium press box and the track storage building, then climbed onto the main school roof. Records state they accessed the building through a roof hatch and made their way into the gym.

Once inside, investigators say the suspects drove two floor scrubbers across the gym’s freshly refinished hardwood floors, making repeated spins and sharp turns. The damage totaled more than $6,000 to the floors and another $6,000 to the scrubbers, according to court records.

What's next:

Zefo was booked into the Cobb County jail on December 6 and charged with burglary, entering auto, criminal trespassing, theft by taking, loitering and prowling, and criminal damage to property. Jail records show he later posted a $15,000 bond.

Bridges was booked on December 11 and charged with the same offenses. He was released later that day on a $15,000 bond.