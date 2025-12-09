More than $6K in damage caused in Thanksgiving break-in at Kell High School

The Brief Two intruders caused more than $12,000 in damage during a Kell High School break-in. Micah Zefo was arrested and charged, while Hunter Bridges has not been taken into custody. Investigators say the suspects accessed multiple campus buildings and damaged the gym using floor scrubbers.



Kell High School parents are demanding answers after investigators say two intruders caused thousands of dollars in damage during a Thanksgiving vacation break-in, with one suspect now in custody and another still not arrested.

What we know:

Court documents show warrants were issued for 22-year-old Micah Zefo and Hunter Bridges.

Micah Zefo

Zefo was booked into the Cobb County jail on December 6 on multiple charges that include burglary, entering auto and criminal damage to property. He later posted a $15,000 bond.

Jail records do not show that Bridges has been arrested.

According to investigators, the overnight spree unfolded last month when two people jumped fences around the Kell High School athletic complex, got into the football stadium press box and the track storage building, then climbed onto the main school roof. Records say they entered the building through a roof hatch and made their way into the gym.

Once inside, court documents state, the pair drove two floor scrubbers across the freshly refinished hardwood floors, performing repeated spins and sharp turns. The damage totaled more than $6,000 to the floors and another $6,000 to the scrubbers.

What they're saying:

A Cobb County School District spokesperson said, "The district is aware of vandalism that occurred at Kell High School last month that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the school's property. Following an investigation, charges have been filed against two individuals. This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Parents told FOX 5 they were stunned by the destruction.

"It baffles me that anyone would take the time to be that creative to break into things and destroy things," said Latonia Priester, a parent of a student at Kell.

"This is not a prank, this is just criminal action," said Marcia Munroe, another Kell parent.

What we don't know:

The school district has not said whether Zefo or Bridges previously attended Kell High School.