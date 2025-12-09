Activists warn proposed Ellenwood data center could create 'wasteland'

The Brief DeKalb commissioners vote Dec. 15 on data center rules amid backlash to a one-million square-foot Ellenwood project. PCC DeKalb seeks a land use permit for a 95 acre data center site near a school and neighborhood. Residents and advocates warn the project harms health, environment, and communities of color and call draft regulations unenforceable.



DeKalb County leaders are weighing new rules for data centers as a proposed one-million square-foot facility in Ellenwood draws sharp community backlash.

What we know:

Commissioners are scheduled to vote December 15 on regulations that would dictate how data centers can use land in the county. The proposal comes as PCC Dekalb LLC seeks a special land use permit for a 95-acre campus at Loveless Place and Pineview Trail, a site that sits near a school and a residential neighborhood.

County zoning commissioners recently delayed a vote on possible changes to the ordinance governing data centers. The draft rules would set standards for land use, architecture, noise and maintenance.

What they're saying:

Dozens of neighbors packed into the Wesley Chapel William C. Brown Library for a community meeting, where chants filled the room from residents who say they are determined to stop the project.

"I’m against it," resident Robert Douglas said.

Douglas said data centers require enormous amounts of energy and warned that the facility could damage nearby neighborhoods.

"The hazards that comes with them, like water, electricity, power generators. So I don’t think it needs to be in our residential areas," he said.

Community advocacy group Renew Dekalb Inc. is also fighting the proposal. Gina Mangham argued the project offers no benefit to the area.

"It adds no value to the community at all, and in fact, it takes away," she said.

Mangham said the potential environmental and health impacts, along with the power and water demands, raise serious concerns.

"The environmental effects, the health effects, the data usage, the power usage, the water usage," she said.

Mangham said the language lacks accountability.

"The regulations the way they’re being written are not enforceable. There’s no one to enforce them. There are no sanctions, penalties or remedies," she said.

Some activists also fear the facility would disproportionately burden communities of color.

"The land will be ruined, the environment will be killed, and we will have a data center wasteland," Mangham said.

A county spokesperson said it remains unclear how the proposed data center would be funded, who would pay for it or when construction might begin.

What's next:

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry and Public Service Commissioner elect Peter Hubbard plan to host a town hall on the proposed regulations Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Porter Sanford Auditorium in South Dekalb.