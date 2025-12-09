Henry County EMS accused of mishandling deadly asthma emergency

The Brief The family of 32-year-old Charles Christopher-Michael Evans accuses Henry County first responders of negligence. Attorneys representing the family say the incident occurred Dec. 9 of last year as Evans battled an asthma attack. Henry County officials have not responded to the family’s request for answers.



A family held a press conference in Henry County Tuesday to highlight alleged negligence of local first responders.

What they're saying:

Loved ones of 32-year-old Charles Christopher-Michael Evans say he died on Dec. 9, 2024 after EMS allegedly failed to provide him with proper care during an asthma attack.

"My brother was not breathing," said Lindsey Evans, Charles' sister.

She called 911 and said she was disappointed with the attention her brother received.

"They didn't have oxygen, they didn't have anything," she claimed.

According to the family, Charles suffered cardiac arrest en route to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The other side:

FOX5 reached out to Henry County for comment. A spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation.

What's next:

Attorneys representing the family plan to file a lawsuit against Henry County if they don't hear back from them by next month.