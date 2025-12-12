Postal worker accused of stealing gift cards, cash from holiday mail

The Brief Arrest warrants issued for a Marietta postal worker accused of stealing mail from the East Cobb post office. Investigators say greeting cards were taken to steal gift cards and cash between October and December. Case began after opened, unpostmarked greeting cards were found in a cluster mailbox in Acworth.



A joint investigation by federal postal inspectors and Cobb County police has led to criminal charges against a U.S. Postal Service employee accused of stealing mail from an East Cobb post office, authorities said.

What we know:

Arrest warrants have been issued for Isis Hinson, 26, of Acworth, on charges of theft by taking and possession of stolen mail.

According to the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the investigation concluded this week after agents recovered additional stolen mail and accepted Hinson’s resignation on December 11. Hinson was assigned to the Marietta East Cobb Station at 1395 East Cobb Drive.

Investigators allege Hinson unlawfully took greeting cards between October 2 and December 11 with the intent of searching them for gift cards and cash. Authorities said the stolen gift cards were later used for personal benefit.

The backstory:

The case began October 29 after a letter carrier reported finding numerous opened greeting cards inside a cluster mailbox in Acworth. Officials said the mail had not yet been postmarked. Postal inspectors later identified a postal employee who lived near where the opened mail was recovered.

The Cobb County Police Department worked jointly with USPS-OIG agents throughout the investigation and secured the arrest warrants.

What they're saying:

The USPS Office of Inspector General said it takes allegations of mail theft seriously and remains committed to protecting the integrity of the mail system. The agency urged the public to use caution when sending cash or items of value, particularly during the holiday season.

What's next:

Police said Hinson is not currently in custody.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft is encouraged to contact the USPS Office of Inspector General Complaint Line at 888-877-7644.